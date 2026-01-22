Gehlot Demands Probe into Rajasthan Exam Scandal

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly criticized the BJP-led state government for what he describes as the politicization of a grave issue: the alleged tampering of OMR sheets during recruitment exams.

Gehlot highlighted that recent arrests, including the technical head of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, signal troubling questions about the integrity of the state's examination system. The Special Operations Group (SOG) findings suggest these malpractices began under the BJP government before 2018 and alarmingly continued until 2026.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the exams conducted in 2024 and 2025. Referring to measures enacted by his previous Congress government, Gehlot emphasized the need for strict laws and immediate government action to safeguard the youth's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)