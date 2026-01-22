Left Menu

UK Doctor Challenges FIR: A Legal Battle Over Social Media Post

Dr. Sangram Patil, a UK-based doctor and YouTuber, is challenging an FIR and Look Out Circular issued against him by the Mumbai police for allegedly objectionable social media posts targeting BJP leaders. The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the police for a hearing on February 4.

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Mumbai police regarding a plea by UK-based Dr. Sangram Patil, who has been booked over alleged objectionable social media posts against BJP leaders. Patil seeks to quash the case and a Look Out Circular issued against him.

Dr. Patil's counsel informed Justice Ashwin Bhobe that Patil was unaware of any FIR against him when he voluntarily came to India from the UK. Meanwhile, Advocate General Milind Sathe accused Patil of not cooperating with the police.

The court demands an affidavit from the police in response to Patil's petition, setting the next hearing for February 4. Detained twice at Mumbai airport, Patil maintains he is cooperating, having appeared for questioning several times, despite claiming no knowledge of the FIR filed in December by a BJP social media coordinator.

