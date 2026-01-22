Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Tribunal Decision: Hypertension Linked to Pension Rights

The Delhi High Court ruled in favor of a retired Indian Air Force officer, asserting that primary hypertension cannot be dismissed as a lifestyle disorder without proper justification. This decision affirms the officer's right to a disability pension and emphasizes the medical board's duty to provide detailed reasoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:29 IST
The Delhi High Court has clarified that calling primary hypertension a lifestyle disorder is unacceptable for denying a disability pension to a retired Indian Air Force officer. Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet P S Arora emphasized that an individual's lifestyle is subjective, requiring the medical board to give specific reasons when determining disability.

This decision came as the court rejected the Centre's appeal against the Armed Forces Tribunal's ruling that supported the officer's pension rights. The officer, who joined service in 1981 and served over 37 years, was initially denied a pension as his condition was labeled a lifestyle disorder unrelated to military service.

However, the court ruled that the medical board failed to justify its conclusion that primary hypertension was not connected to military service. The decision reinforces the requirement for medical boards to provide thorough explanations while forming such conclusions.

