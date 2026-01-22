Left Menu

Strengthening Mediterranean Ties: China's Strategic Bet on Malta

China is eager to deepen its cooperation with Malta in shipping and port logistics due to the island's strategic location in the Mediterranean. The countries aim to strengthen economic ties, with Chinese investments in Malta's infrastructure and trade policies underlining their robust relationship since 1972.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is actively pursuing deeper cooperation with Malta in the area of shipping and port logistics, according to a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Thursday. The initiative seeks to capitalize on Malta's strategic position in the Central Mediterranean.

During an economic and trade cooperation meeting in Beijing, China's ministry expressed its willingness to enhance 'strategic alignment' with Malta, one of the European Union's 27 member states. The relationship between the two countries has been strong since formal ties were established in 1972, with Malta eager to assist China in accessing the EU's vast single market.

Aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative aimed at global trade expansion, Chinese state-owned and private companies have made significant investments in Malta's infrastructure. This includes China Merchants Port Holdings' stake in Malta Freeport Terminals, a key Mediterranean trans-shipment hub. Additionally, Malta was among the five EU countries that opposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles set for 2024.

