Guwahati Spa Raids Unearth Human Trafficking Scandal

In a significant operation against human trafficking, Guwahati city police conducted raids on five spas across various city districts, uncovering a sordid scandal of forced prostitution. 13 women were rescued from the establishments, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shambhavi Mishra during a press briefing.

Acting on detailed intelligence, law enforcement officials swooped down on the spas located in the Chandmari, Paltanbazar, Panbazar, and Geeta Nagar areas. These unisex spas have been under surveillance for suspicions of harboring illegal and unethical activities, according to a police spokesperson.

The operations culminated in the arrest of ten suspects, including a female individual alleged to have played a crucial role in the operations, while another female suspect remains at large. Those apprehended have been remanded to judicial custody as the search for the absconding woman intensifies.

