BJP Criticizes DMK Over Court Ruling on Sanatan Dharma

The BJP has criticized the DMK for questioning the Madras High Court's ruling on the Sanatan Dharma controversy, calling it anti-Hindu and anti-Constitution. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the DMK of showing brazenness instead of prosecuting Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of opposing the Madras High Court's decision regarding the Sanatan Dharma issue, labeling the ruling Tamil Nadu party as anti-Hindu and anti-Constitution.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the DMK for not dismissing Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who allegedly called for genocide against Hindus, and for questioning a court ruling in favor of BJP leader Amit Malviya. The court had dismissed an FIR against Malviya, noting the disparity in legal consequences between initiators of hate speech and those reacting to it.

Poonawalla further charged the DMK with undermining constitutional processes and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the issue, contrasting it with his vocal stance on other controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

