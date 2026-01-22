GM Shifts Buick Envision Production to Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing

In a strategic shift aimed at bolstering its U.S. manufacturing presence, General Motors has announced plans to relocate production of its Buick Envision SUV from China to America. This move aligns with the company's efforts to adapt to the changing trade landscape influenced by Trump-era tariffs.

Since 2017, the Detroit automaker has been importing the Envision from China, incurring a 25% tariff since 2018 without exemptions. Ending Chinese production of the mid-size SUV marks GM's latest response to the tariffs, signifying a commitment to enhancing domestic manufacturing operations.

GM's decision is part of a broader strategy that includes relocating the Chevrolet Equinox to Kansas City from Mexico and transitioning the Chevy Blazer production to Tennessee. These moves are expected to support American jobs and address the political and economic complexities of U.S.-China trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)