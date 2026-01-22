Left Menu

Justice Sought: Delhi's Shocking Incident of Crime Against a Minor

An 11-year-old girl selling roses was kidnapped, raped, and left unconscious by an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi. After analyzing CCTV footage, police arrested the accused, Durgesh. The child was found in a forest, reached her family, and is now undergoing medical treatment and counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:16 IST
Justice Sought: Delhi's Shocking Incident of Crime Against a Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi has been arrested for the alleged kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl who sells roses at traffic signals. The incident reportedly took place on January 11, in the Prasad Nagar area, when the accused lured the girl into his vehicle with the promise of selling her roses.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Durgesh, took the child to a nearby forest where the crime occurred. Believing her to be dead, he fled, leaving her unconscious. The child later managed to reach her family, who immediately sought medical attention and alerted the police.

In a bid to trace the suspect, officers analyzed footage from over 300 CCTV cameras. They spotted the girl entering the e-rickshaw and tracked its registration number, leading to Durgesh's arrest. The case has been registered under several charges, including those under the POCSO Act, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

Revolutionary Healthcare: Patanjali Hospital Blends Yoga and Modern Medicine

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

Dramatic Arrest: Fugitive Captured After Jeep Rampage

 India
3
Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

 India
4
Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

Pune Grand Tour Spurs Road Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026