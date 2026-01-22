Justice Sought: Delhi's Shocking Incident of Crime Against a Minor

An e-rickshaw driver in Delhi has been arrested for the alleged kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl who sells roses at traffic signals. The incident reportedly took place on January 11, in the Prasad Nagar area, when the accused lured the girl into his vehicle with the promise of selling her roses.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Durgesh, took the child to a nearby forest where the crime occurred. Believing her to be dead, he fled, leaving her unconscious. The child later managed to reach her family, who immediately sought medical attention and alerted the police.

In a bid to trace the suspect, officers analyzed footage from over 300 CCTV cameras. They spotted the girl entering the e-rickshaw and tracked its registration number, leading to Durgesh's arrest. The case has been registered under several charges, including those under the POCSO Act, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)