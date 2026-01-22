Controversy Erupts Over Children's Detention Amid Immigration Crackdown

At least four children from a school district in the Minneapolis area have been detained by U.S. immigration authorities, local officials disclosed on Thursday. The incident has sparked a heated debate over federal law enforcement tactics amidst President Donald Trump's stringent immigration crackdown.

The authorities assert that their operations were not targeted at children. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated unequivocally that "ICE did NOT target a child." She explained that the detentions occurred during a broader operation aimed at apprehending individuals residing illegally in the United States.

School district officials, however, remain concerned. In a news conference, superintendent Zena Stenvik questioned the rationale behind detaining a 5-year-old, arguing that labeling a young child as a violent criminal is untenable. The district claims more children have been involved, but Homeland Security has yet to comment further on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)