Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case that unfolded earlier this year in 2023, authorities revealed on Thursday. The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the ASI named Jaspal.

The case surfaced on July 7, 2023, following a complaint filed by Srinivas, a laborer contractor, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad. The complaint, concerning payment issues connected to the contractor's provident fund, became entangled when a counter-complaint was filed against Srinivas at the Mujesar police station.

ASI Jaspal, stationed at Mujesar police station, summoned Srinivas for investigation but allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to facilitate a settlement. Srinivas paid Rs 70,000 but reported the coercion to the ACB after continued demands for the remaining sum. An audio recording Srinivas submitted became pivotal in capturing Jaspal's misconduct. Despite the complainant turning hostile in court, the evidence ensured Jaspal's conviction and prison sentence, highlighting the sustained efforts of the ACB.

