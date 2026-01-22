Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

An unidentified man's body was discovered by police on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with evidence indicating he had been assaulted and shot four times at close range. The investigation is underway to determine his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was located near Kalcheena village after a patrol team noticed stray dogs dragging the remains. A post-mortem confirmed the man was fatally shot, as four bullets were found lodged in his chest and abdomen, according to ACP Modinagar Amit Saxena.

Notably, a tattoo with the initials 'JS' and a crown was found on the man's chest. Authorities suspect the murder occurred at a separate location before the body was dumped on the expressway. Police are examining missing persons records but have yet to identify the victim. Efforts to trace those responsible are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)