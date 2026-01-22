Left Menu

Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot

An unidentified man was found dead on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, having been assaulted and shot four times. Police are investigating, with a focus on a tattoo that could provide a clue to his identity. The man appears to have been killed elsewhere and dumped on the expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:32 IST
Mystery on the Expressway: Unidentified Man Found Shot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man's body was discovered by police on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with evidence indicating he had been assaulted and shot four times at close range. The investigation is underway to determine his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was located near Kalcheena village after a patrol team noticed stray dogs dragging the remains. A post-mortem confirmed the man was fatally shot, as four bullets were found lodged in his chest and abdomen, according to ACP Modinagar Amit Saxena.

Notably, a tattoo with the initials 'JS' and a crown was found on the man's chest. Authorities suspect the murder occurred at a separate location before the body was dumped on the expressway. Police are examining missing persons records but have yet to identify the victim. Efforts to trace those responsible are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026