Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

A Pakistani man, Mohd Rafiq, who had been detained in India since 2024 for crossing the border illegally, has died during medical treatment, according to officials.

Rafiq, who was held in high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu for breaching the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, was undergoing trial under the Foreigners Act.

He was admitted to Government Medical College hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain, but succumbed to his condition early Thursday morning. Legal procedures, including the post-mortem, will proceed on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)