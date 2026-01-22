Left Menu

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

A Pakistani man, Mohd Rafiq, detained in India since 2024 for illegal border crossing, died during medical treatment. He was held in Kot Bhalwal jail, facing the Foreigners Act trial, and succumbed to intense stomach pain at GMC hospital. Legal formalities are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:39 IST
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani man, Mohd Rafiq, who had been detained in India since 2024 for crossing the border illegally, has died during medical treatment, according to officials.

Rafiq, who was held in high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu for breaching the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, was undergoing trial under the Foreigners Act.

He was admitted to Government Medical College hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain, but succumbed to his condition early Thursday morning. Legal procedures, including the post-mortem, will proceed on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026