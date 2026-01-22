Left Menu

Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was acquitted in a case involving 1984 anti-Sikh riots violence in Janakpuri, Delhi. Initially investigated since 1992, subsequent SIT examinations led to multiple hearings, ending in acquittal for charges of rioting and enmity promotion while other charges were dismissed.

Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
A Delhi court has acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with inciting violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri, Delhi. This significant decision marks the end of a long legal process tracing back over three decades.

In 1992, the case began with an FIR, leading to the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2015. The SIT reignited examinations in 2016, and in 2018, Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for related killings but not for the Janakpuri incident.

Fast forward to August 2023, where charges for rioting and promoting enmity were framed against Kumar in the Janakpuri case while murder charges were dropped. As of January 22, 2026, Kumar stands acquitted in this specific instance, amidst a broader context of 587 FIRs relating to the riots.

