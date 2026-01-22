Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

A Delhi court has acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with inciting violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Janakpuri, Delhi. This significant decision marks the end of a long legal process tracing back over three decades.

In 1992, the case began with an FIR, leading to the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2015. The SIT reignited examinations in 2016, and in 2018, Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for related killings but not for the Janakpuri incident.

Fast forward to August 2023, where charges for rioting and promoting enmity were framed against Kumar in the Janakpuri case while murder charges were dropped. As of January 22, 2026, Kumar stands acquitted in this specific instance, amidst a broader context of 587 FIRs relating to the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)