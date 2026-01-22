ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata for a crucial three-day visit amid the unfolding I-PAC controversy.

Accompanied by legal advisors, Navin will conduct key meetings with top officials of the probe agency to address issues stemming from the recent search operations on January 8.

The trip is pivotal as the Supreme Court prepares to hear related cases, emphasizing the significance of the ongoing investigation into old coal scam events involving I-PAC's head, Pratik Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)