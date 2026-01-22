Left Menu

ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director Rahul Navin visits Kolkata for a vital three-day mission to evaluate ongoing controversies surrounding I-PAC. Meetings are held with legal advisors and officers, with upcoming discussions linked to the Supreme Court hearing on February 3. The visit centers on the sources of recent disputes and investigations.

  • Country:
  • India

ED Director Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata for a crucial three-day visit amid the unfolding I-PAC controversy.

Accompanied by legal advisors, Navin will conduct key meetings with top officials of the probe agency to address issues stemming from the recent search operations on January 8.

The trip is pivotal as the Supreme Court prepares to hear related cases, emphasizing the significance of the ongoing investigation into old coal scam events involving I-PAC's head, Pratik Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

