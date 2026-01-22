Condemning Acts of Violence: CBCI Reacts to Attack in Odisha

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has strongly denounced an attack on a pastor in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, calling it a 'grave act of violence and humiliation.' The pastor was publicly paraded with a garland of shoes and forced to eat cow dung amid allegations of religious conversion attempts.

In its official statement, the CBCI highlighted the attack as an assault on both individual dignity and faith. The bishops urged immediate legal action against those responsible and demanded justice for the victim while reaffirming its support for the pastor.

The CBCI called upon citizens to reject all forms of violence and appealed for peace and harmony. The organization also emphasized the need for authorities to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)