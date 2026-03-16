Maharashtra Assembly passes by voice vote the Freedom of Religion Bill aimed at checking fraudulent religious conversion.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Assembly passes by voice vote the Freedom of Religion Bill aimed at checking fraudulent religious conversion.
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