Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Egisto Ott, a former Austrian intelligence officer, is facing trial for allegedly aiding Russia by divulging government secrets and targeting opponents. Ott denies all charges. The trial, Austria's most significant spying case since 2020, could reveal insights into Russian intelligence activities in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:08 IST
Former Austrian intelligence officer Egisto Ott commenced his trial on Thursday, charged with assisting Russia in locating opponents and illicitly selling secure equipment, allegedly at the influence of ex-Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek.

This trial marks Austria's most significant espionage case since 2020 when another official was convicted for spying for Moscow. Ott, aged 63, refutes these allegations, pleading not guilty. The proceedings may unveil Russian intelligence operations in Europe, especially after three Bulgarians were convicted in London for being part of a Russian spy network managed by Marsalek.

Prosecutors claim Ott misused police databases to trace individuals wanted by Moscow, including Dmitry Senin, a former Russian agent who sought asylum in Montenegro. Ott allegedly stored search results in his Gmail or agency files. However, Ott's lawyer contends that his actions were directed by superiors at the request of an allied agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

