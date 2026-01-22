Political Turmoil: EC Commands FIRs Against TMC MLAs Amid Vandalism Incidents

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India issued a directive for the filing of FIRs against TMC MLAs Monirul Islam and Mosharaf Hossain regarding incidents of vandalism and unrest in West Bengal. The decision comes after Islam and his supporters allegedly protested outside the Farakka Block Development Office, leading to its vandalism during an SIR hearing.

The EC's instruction to register the FIR by 5 pm Thursday met delays, with no completed FIR naming Islam as of late evening. Meanwhile, unrest in Itahar involved Hossain after a reported suicide linked to a hearing notice, escalating tensions with highway blockades led by protesters.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar remarked on the situation, stating the BJP would take decisive action if in power. The politics surrounding these incidents underscore the ongoing challenges and tensions within West Bengal's political landscape.