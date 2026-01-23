Left Menu

Children Caught in the Crossfire: Immigration Tactics Under Fire

At least four children, including a 5-year-old named Liam, have been detained by U.S. immigration authorities in a Minneapolis-area school district. Local leaders criticize the aggressive tactics amid heightened tension following a fatal ICE shooting. The children's families are involved in active asylum cases.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, U.S. immigration officers have detained at least four children from a Minneapolis-area school district, including a five-year-old boy named Liam, as part of President Trump's immigration policies, according to local sources. This action ignited tensions, following the controversial fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by an immigration officer.

Rachel James, a Columbia Heights city council member, witnessed masked agents taking Liam's father from their driveway, as well as the child being instructed to knock on the family's door. The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed Liam's father, who was in the country illegally, fled the scene.

Community members expressed outrage over the tactics used by the agents. Zena Stenvik, superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, questioned the need to detain a 5-year-old, especially as the family is pursuing an active asylum case. Other recent reports indicate further detentions of minors by ICE agents.

