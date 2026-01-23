UN Takes Charge: Syrian Camps Transition Underway
The United Nations has assumed control of Syrian camps housing thousands associated with ISIS following a Kurdish retreat. Iraq is accepting some detainees for prosecution, urging other nations' support. The security and humanitarian situation remains dire amid ongoing tensions, lootings, and transfers of detainees to Iraq from Syria.
The United Nations announced it now manages large camps in Syria, which house thousands of Islamic State-linked women and children. This development follows the swift retreat of Kurdish-led forces that previously guarded these camps.
With Kurdish forces withdrawing, Iraq has begun receiving detainees from Syria and plans to prosecute them locally. Officials urge global assistance to handle the increasingly challenging burden posed by these renowned detainees, including senior IS figures and individuals of multiple nationalities.
Security remains a top concern as UN teams attempt to provide aid under tense and volatile circumstances. The U.S. and Iraqi governments are coordinating efforts to manage the transfer of IS detainees, sparking international worry over their future treatment and repatriation.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Syria
- camps
- detainees
- Iraq
- Kurds
- Islamic State
- UNHCR
- humanitarian aid
- prison transfers
ALSO READ
Iraq Sets Legal Wheels in Motion for Islamic State Detainees
Syrian Kurds Face New Challenges Amid Power Shifts in the Middle East
Iraq Intensifies Legal Actions Against Transferred ISIS Detainees
Iraq Begins Legal Proceedings Against Transferred IS Detainees
Iraq Welcomes Transfer of IS Detainees from Syria amidst Growing Security Concerns