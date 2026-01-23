UN Takes Charge: Syrian Camps Transition Underway

The United Nations announced it now manages large camps in Syria, which house thousands of Islamic State-linked women and children. This development follows the swift retreat of Kurdish-led forces that previously guarded these camps.

With Kurdish forces withdrawing, Iraq has begun receiving detainees from Syria and plans to prosecute them locally. Officials urge global assistance to handle the increasingly challenging burden posed by these renowned detainees, including senior IS figures and individuals of multiple nationalities.

Security remains a top concern as UN teams attempt to provide aid under tense and volatile circumstances. The U.S. and Iraqi governments are coordinating efforts to manage the transfer of IS detainees, sparking international worry over their future treatment and repatriation.