UN Takes Charge: Syrian Camps Transition Underway

The United Nations has assumed control of Syrian camps housing thousands associated with ISIS following a Kurdish retreat. Iraq is accepting some detainees for prosecution, urging other nations' support. The security and humanitarian situation remains dire amid ongoing tensions, lootings, and transfers of detainees to Iraq from Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations announced it now manages large camps in Syria, which house thousands of Islamic State-linked women and children. This development follows the swift retreat of Kurdish-led forces that previously guarded these camps.

With Kurdish forces withdrawing, Iraq has begun receiving detainees from Syria and plans to prosecute them locally. Officials urge global assistance to handle the increasingly challenging burden posed by these renowned detainees, including senior IS figures and individuals of multiple nationalities.

Security remains a top concern as UN teams attempt to provide aid under tense and volatile circumstances. The U.S. and Iraqi governments are coordinating efforts to manage the transfer of IS detainees, sparking international worry over their future treatment and repatriation.

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

