EU-U.S. Trade Deal Talks Set to Resume as Tariff Threat Eases

The European Union is expected to restart trade negotiations with the United States after President Trump retracted a tariff threat linked to his Greenland acquisition attempt. The European Parliament had paused talks due to these threats but can now resume internal discussions to reach an agreement.

The European Union is poised to resume trade negotiations with the United States following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw a controversial tariff threat related to his efforts to acquire Greenland, according to the European Parliament's president on Thursday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed relief over the temporary de-escalation, which allows the EU to engage in internal talks on the trade agreement that had been on hold due to recent tariff tensions.

The suspended trade deal discussions focus on eliminating EU import duties on U.S. goods, including zero tariffs for lobsters, and had faced criticism for perceived imbalances favoring the U.S. Lawmakers hope to resume soon and finalize positions to advance the deal.

