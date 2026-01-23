House Passes Controversial DHS Funding in a Bid to Avert Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives took a significant step on Thursday by passing fiscal 2026 funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), despite strong opposition from Democrats. At the heart of the controversy is President Donald Trump's deployment of masked federal agents to cities as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Faced with a looming January 30 deadline to pass 12 comprehensive spending bills, Congress is working to prevent a second government shutdown in four months. The House's approval of the $64.4 billion DHS bill also includes funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Coast Guard, highlighting bipartisan cooperation despite significant pushback.

Debate continues over the roles and responsibilities of ICE under the new funding. Some Democrats argue that the bill lacks necessary safeguards against excesses by ICE agents, while Republicans emphasize the importance of enforcing immigration laws. As the legislation moves to the Senate, it remains a pivotal moment in federal budget negotiations.