Rescue at Scarborough Shoal: Chinese Coast Guard Saves 13 from Capsized Vessel

The Chinese Coast Guard took swift action on Friday, deploying two vessels to rescue 21 Philippine crew members from a foreign cargo ship that capsized near Scarborough Shoal, located in the South China Sea.

The rescue operation began following a report received at 1:34 am. Thus far, 13 crew members have been saved while efforts continue to locate the remaining individuals. The statement did not disclose the ship's owner, and the Philippine embassy in Beijing has not commented on the matter.

Scarborough Shoal is a heavily disputed maritime region, often at the center of conflicts over sovereignty and fishing rights. Recently, China's military drove away a Philippine aircraft, accusing it of illegally entering the airspace over the atoll amid existing territorial tensions.