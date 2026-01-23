Left Menu

Rescue at Scarborough Shoal: Chinese Coast Guard Saves 13 from Capsized Vessel

The Chinese Coast Guard dispatched two vessels to rescue 21 Philippine crew members from a capsized foreign cargo ship near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. So far, 13 individuals have been saved. Scarborough Shoal is a disputed area frequently causing tensions over sovereignty and fishing rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:30 IST
Rescue at Scarborough Shoal: Chinese Coast Guard Saves 13 from Capsized Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese Coast Guard took swift action on Friday, deploying two vessels to rescue 21 Philippine crew members from a foreign cargo ship that capsized near Scarborough Shoal, located in the South China Sea.

The rescue operation began following a report received at 1:34 am. Thus far, 13 crew members have been saved while efforts continue to locate the remaining individuals. The statement did not disclose the ship's owner, and the Philippine embassy in Beijing has not commented on the matter.

Scarborough Shoal is a heavily disputed maritime region, often at the center of conflicts over sovereignty and fishing rights. Recently, China's military drove away a Philippine aircraft, accusing it of illegally entering the airspace over the atoll amid existing territorial tensions.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

 United States
2
Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

 Global
3
Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform

Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Rev...

 India
4
Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026