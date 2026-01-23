Delhi Police Crackdown on SFJ's Pannun Ahead of Republic Day

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has taken decisive action against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist linked to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), registering an FIR over his alleged threats to disturb peace in Delhi before the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Authorities invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those concerning promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, following Pannun's release of a provocative video on social media. The video claimed that pro-Khalistan posters appeared in Delhi, an assertion yet to be substantiated by the police.

Searches conducted in the capital yielded no evidence of the posters, but authorities emphasized heightened security as January 26 approaches, ensuring any attempts at unrest are swiftly countered.

(With inputs from agencies.)