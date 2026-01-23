Andhra Pradesh Contemplates Social Media Restrictions for Minors

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed a committee of ministers to consider restricting or banning social media use for children under 16. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha revealed this on Friday, noting that the committee will evaluate both national and international models for guidance.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh leads the Group of Ministers (GoM), which includes Health Minister Satya Kumar. The committee will assess how other governments manage social media usage among minors, with the aim of adopting the most effective approach for Andhra Pradesh.

They are considering an approach similar to Australia's, which sets a minimum age of 16 for social media use. Discussions also include requiring age verification to prevent underage access. A formal report with recommendations will be provided to the central government within a month.