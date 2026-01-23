Left Menu

Gangster Ravi Pujari's Trial Reignites Choreographer Extortion Case

The Mumbai police have taken custody of notorious gangster Ravi Pujari related to a 2018 extortion case involving choreographer Remo D'Souza. Accused of demanding Rs 50 lakh from D'Souza, Pujari has been remanded until January 27. He faces multiple charges, including cases under the Maharashtra Control Organised Crime Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's crime branch has intensified its crackdown on organized crime by securing custody of notorious gangster Ravi Pujari. Officials confirmed that Pujari, imprisoned in Bengaluru, is linked to the high-profile 2018 extortion attempt against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife.

The anti-extortion cell of the crime branch has transferred Pujari to the Mumbai court, which has granted police custody until January 27. The case involves Pujari allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from D'Souza amid a financial dispute with a film producer.

Pujari is a familiar name among law enforcement agencies, with 49 cases registered against him across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Karnataka. The Senegalese government has approved his prosecution in nine cases, elevating the importance of this ongoing trial.

