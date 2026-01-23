Highway Heist: Police Nab Gang Members After Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic late-night encounter, law enforcement officials successfully apprehended two individuals believed to be part of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang near the UER-2 flyover.

The suspects, identified as Vicky alias Mogli and Chander Bhan, faced off with police after being intercepted on the Hirankudna-Dichau village road in a routine vehicle check. Police allege that Vicky fired at them first, prompting a shootout that resulted in Vicky sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

Currently stable in hospital, Vicky was pursued by police for a series of violent crimes, including murder. The raid unveiled a .32 bore pistol and ammunition from the suspects, whose vehicle was seized for further forensic investigation.

