Tensions Rise Again: Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended seven Indian fishermen for fishing in its territorial waters near the Jaffna peninsula. The fishermen's arrest underscores the ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka regarding fishing in the Palk Strait, a contested yet resource-rich area for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:09 IST
Tensions Rise Again: Sri Lanka Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a recent development, the Sri Lanka Navy detained seven Indian fishermen accused of fishing within Sri Lanka's territorial waters, near the Jaffna peninsula. The incident occurred off Kovilan, where two trawlers were seized by the naval forces, according to an official statement.

The apprehended fishermen were transferred to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy in Jaffna for upcoming legal procedures. It's a recurring issue, as fishermen from India and Sri Lanka are frequently caught trespassing into each other's maritime zones.

The Palk Strait, a narrow waterway separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, remains a lucrative yet disputed fishing ground. In 2025 alone, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 346 Indian fishermen and seized 44 trawlers, signifying the enduring maritime tension between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

