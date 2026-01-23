Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: A Town on Edge Following Fatal Shooting

A small Australian town is in lockdown as police hunt for Julian Ingram, suspected of killing three people in a shocking domestic violence-related shooting. With a history of violence and released on bail, Ingram's attack has left residents in fear and prompted national conversation on firearm regulations.

Updated: 23-01-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes Lake Cargelligo: A Town on Edge Following Fatal Shooting
The tranquil ambiance of Lake Cargelligo, a small town in New South Wales, was shattered as residents were urged to remain indoors following a deadly shooting spree. Police suspect Julian Ingram, 37, of murdering three individuals in a horrific act of domestic violence.

Ingram, who was out on bail despite a history of domestic violence offenses, is accused of killing Sophie Quinn, a pregnant 25-year-old with whom he had a restraining order, along with her friend and aunt. The town's 1,100 residents remain alert as a manhunt involving over 100 police and army personnel is underway.

Authorities are questioning how Ingram acquired the weapon amid tighter gun controls. This incident coincides with the National Day of Mourning for the victims of a recent mass shooting, amplifying calls for stricter firearm legislation.

