China Defends Human Rights Amid Forced Labour Allegations

China has robustly defended its human rights practices amidst serious allegations leveled by UN experts. The charges involve purported forced labour affecting Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other minorities, which the UN claims might amount to 'enslavement'.

According to the UN, such forced labour is executed through a government program aimed at poverty alleviation, coercing minorities into jobs across different regions of China. They suggested that the severity of the coercion might classify it as a crime against humanity.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, has dismissed these claims as groundless, reiterating China's commitment to human rights and urging international bodies to remain objective.

(With inputs from agencies.)