UN Experts Condemn US-Israel Strikes on Iran

United Nations human rights experts have sharply condemned recent military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, warning the attacks violate international law and risk further destabilising an already volatile Middle East.

In a strongly worded statement, the independent UN experts said the attacks were unlawful under the UN Charter, particularly because they were launched without authorisation from the UN Security Council and during ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Alleged Violations of International Law

According to the experts, the strikes breached several core principles of international law, including the prohibition on the use of force, respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the obligation to resolve disputes peacefully.

“Unprovoked attacks by the US and Israel — launched amid diplomatic negotiations and without authorisation from the Security Council — violate the fundamental prohibition on the use of force,” the experts said.

They also said the attacks raised serious concerns under international human rights law, including violations of the right to life.

Concern Over Escalating Regional Conflict

The experts also expressed concern about Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Gulf and the wider Middle East, warning that any military response claimed as self-defence must meet strict legal tests.

“Any use of force in self-defence must meet the requirements of necessity and proportionality,” they said.

They warned the conflict risks expanding into a broader regional crisis, pointing to continued hostilities involving Israel and Lebanon and the resulting civilian casualties and displacement.

The experts said the growing cycle of military action reflects a wider pattern of unilateral interventions that threaten regional stability.

Civilian Toll and Alleged Attacks on Schools and Hospitals

UN experts highlighted reports of devastating civilian casualties inside Iran, including a strike on a girls’ primary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, which reportedly killed more than 160 schoolgirls and injured many others.

They also cited attacks on densely populated areas, hospitals, and humanitarian facilities, including Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital and Khatam al-Anbia Hospital, as well as facilities linked to the Iranian Red Crescent.

“The targeting of civilians, educational facilities, and medical institutions constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and human rights law,” the experts said.

“Civilians are bearing the brunt of this war with their lives, their safety, their environment and their health.”

Worsening Human Rights Conditions Inside Iran

The experts said the current conflict is compounding an already serious human rights situation inside Iran.

They noted that thousands of people have been affected by repression following nationwide protests that began on 28 December 2025, and warned the new escalation could deepen the humanitarian crisis.

They also raised alarm over severe internet restrictions imposed by Iranian authorities, saying national connectivity has collapsed to around 1 percent of normal levels.

“During armed conflict, communications shutdowns isolate ordinary people, preventing them from understanding or documenting what is happening in their own country,” the experts said.

Concerns for Prisoners and Political Detainees

Human rights monitors also warned about deteriorating conditions inside Iranian prisons, where detainees reportedly face food shortages, limited medical care, and increased isolation.

The experts reiterated calls for:

The release of individuals arbitrarily detained during protests

Disclosure of the fate of those forcibly disappeared

Protection for detainees amid worsening prison conditions

They also warned of a possible increase in executions and prosecutions on national security charges, including espionage accusations against individuals perceived to have foreign connections.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire and Diplomacy

UN experts urged all parties involved to immediately halt military operations and return to diplomatic negotiations, emphasising that there is no alternative to peaceful conflict resolution.

“Any path forward must be grounded in the rule of law, the will of the Iranian people, and full accountability for violations of international law by all parties,” they said.

They also warned that calls by foreign governments encouraging Iranians to overthrow their own government could place civilians at greater risk.

“The rights, safety, and voices of the Iranian people must be placed at the centre of efforts to end this crisis, without external interference,” the experts said.