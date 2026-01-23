Left Menu

Delhi High Court Judge Recuses Again in Karti Chidambaram Visa Scam Case

Justice Girish Kathpalia of the Delhi High Court recused himself from hearing Karti Chidambaram's appeal challenging corruption charges linked to an alleged Chinese visa scam. The case will now be reassigned and is set for further hearing on January 28. Other judges have similarly withdrawn from the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Girish Kathpalia of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from a high-profile case involving Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is challenging charges of corruption and conspiracy linked to a Chinese visa scam. Justice Kathpalia's decision to withdraw from the proceedings marks the third such recusal by a Delhi High Court judge in this case.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of facilitating the issuance of visas for Chinese nationals linked to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited back in 2011. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in October 2024, alleging bribery involving power project operations. The legal battle has been ongoing, with Chidambaram's defense claiming insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

The case will next be heard on January 28, with the matter likely to be reassigned to a different bench. The controversy centers on allegations that bribes were routed through companies linked with Chidambaram, as identified in the CBI investigation launched in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

