Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Panic ensued at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport when security personnel discovered what seemed to be a human skeleton during routine baggage screening, an official disclosed on Friday.

The discovery on Thursday prompted a thorough investigation by airport security and Delhi Police into the contents of the luggage.

Preliminary police examinations revealed the skeleton as a medical demonstration model, commonly used by students in their academic studies. It was in the possession of a traveling medical student.

"There is no evidence of criminal activity at this stage," a senior police official stated, noting that such skeletons are regularly utilized in medical education.

To rule out any doubt, the skeleton has been sent for forensic analysis.

