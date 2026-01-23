Left Menu

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

A human skeleton model found in a medical student's luggage at Indira Gandhi International Airport sparked alarm. Security personnel discovered the skeleton during a routine check, initially raising concerns. However, authorities determined it was a standard educational model used for medical training, with no criminal intent involved.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:25 IST
  • India

Panic ensued at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport when security personnel discovered what seemed to be a human skeleton during routine baggage screening, an official disclosed on Friday.

The discovery on Thursday prompted a thorough investigation by airport security and Delhi Police into the contents of the luggage.

Preliminary police examinations revealed the skeleton as a medical demonstration model, commonly used by students in their academic studies. It was in the possession of a traveling medical student.

"There is no evidence of criminal activity at this stage," a senior police official stated, noting that such skeletons are regularly utilized in medical education.

To rule out any doubt, the skeleton has been sent for forensic analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

