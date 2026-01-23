Left Menu

Chief Ministers Unite Against Mob Violence After Pastor's Assault in Odisha

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma addressed concerns over a pastor's assault in Odisha, emphasizing India's constitutional values and urging legal action. He decried mob violence as detrimental to social fabric and expressed hope for justice under Odisha leadership. Incident involved public humiliation on religious grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:13 IST
Chief Ministers Unite Against Mob Violence After Pastor's Assault in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed grave concern over an incident in Odisha where a pastor was allegedly assaulted by a mob, highlighting a growing issue of religious intolerance.

In a letter addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Sangma underlined the importance of adhering to India's constitutional principles, which support individuals' rights to faith and conscience. He emphasized that conflicts should always be resolved through legal frameworks.

Sangma condemned the assault, which included public humiliation and reported forced religious conversion, as not only disturbing but also damaging to the nation's pluralistic social fabric. He called on Odisha's leadership to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

 India
2
Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

 India
3
U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

 Global
4
Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026