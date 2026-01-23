Chief Ministers Unite Against Mob Violence After Pastor's Assault in Odisha

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed grave concern over an incident in Odisha where a pastor was allegedly assaulted by a mob, highlighting a growing issue of religious intolerance.

In a letter addressed to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Sangma underlined the importance of adhering to India's constitutional principles, which support individuals' rights to faith and conscience. He emphasized that conflicts should always be resolved through legal frameworks.

Sangma condemned the assault, which included public humiliation and reported forced religious conversion, as not only disturbing but also damaging to the nation's pluralistic social fabric. He called on Odisha's leadership to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)