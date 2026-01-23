Iranian Cleric Warns: US Investments Under Missile Watch Amid Tensions

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated further as an influential Iranian cleric issued a stern warning, suggesting that U.S.-linked investments in the region could be targeted if the U.S. launched an attack on Iran. This follows President Donald Trump's declaration of an 'armada' heading towards Iran, although he expressed hope that military action might not be necessary.

The Iranian cleric, Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari, highlighted that the substantial U.S. investments, worth approximately one trillion dollars, are within the reach of Iranian missiles. However, he refrained from specifying the investments under threat. Meanwhile, Iranian Prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi dismissed claims about calling off 800 executions related to recent protests.

As international scrutiny intensifies, the U.N. Human Rights Council is set to convene an emergency session to examine the violence against protesters in Iran, with calls from states to document alleged abuses. Human rights organizations report that the recent unrest has been one of the most significant challenges to Iran's clerical regime since 2022, with thousands reportedly affected.

