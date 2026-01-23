Delhi Court Freezes Magistrate's FIR Order Against Police
A Delhi court has stayed a magistrate's order directing the registration of an FIR against Adarsh Nagar police officers over allegations of illegal detention and assault. The stay follows a challenge by the station house officer. The matter is set for further hearing on March 11.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has put a hold on a magistrate's directive calling for the registration of an FIR against police officers facing allegations of illegal detention and custodial assault at Adarsh Nagar police station.
Additional Sessions Judge Vandana intervened on Thursday by staying the execution of the January 14 order issued by Judicial Magistrate Garima Jindal, which had demanded the registration of an FIR following a widow's complaint. Her son, reportedly the victim, allegedly suffered injuries due to police misconduct in November 2024.
The challenging move by SHO Love Atrey and Constable Ankush has temporarily halted the magistrate's directive until March 11, when the court will reassess the case after reviewing respondent submissions and trial court records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- court
- police
- FIR
- magistrate
- detention
- assault
- allegations
- hearing
- revision
ALSO READ
Shooting Coach Denied Bail in Scandalous Assault Case
Massage Session Turns Violent: Woman Assaulted in Wadala
Political Tensions Erupt in Badlapur: Shiv Sena Corporator Assaulted
Power Clash: Engineer Assaulted During Electricity Theft Crackdown in Barmer
Chief Ministers Unite Against Mob Violence After Pastor's Assault in Odisha