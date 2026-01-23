Delhi Court Freezes Magistrate's FIR Order Against Police

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has put a hold on a magistrate's directive calling for the registration of an FIR against police officers facing allegations of illegal detention and custodial assault at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana intervened on Thursday by staying the execution of the January 14 order issued by Judicial Magistrate Garima Jindal, which had demanded the registration of an FIR following a widow's complaint. Her son, reportedly the victim, allegedly suffered injuries due to police misconduct in November 2024.

The challenging move by SHO Love Atrey and Constable Ankush has temporarily halted the magistrate's directive until March 11, when the court will reassess the case after reviewing respondent submissions and trial court records.

(With inputs from agencies.)