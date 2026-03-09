Left Menu

Allegations of Injustice: SP MLA Azmi Highlights Assault on Muslim Community in BJP-led States

SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi alleged that Muslims face injustice in BJP-ruled states, citing an assault on community members transporting buffaloes in Pune. He claims two Muslims were abused and forced to eat buffalo droppings. Azmi highlighted challenges in filing official complaints with police.

Abu Asim Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has leveled serious allegations against BJP-ruled states, asserting that Muslims face systemic injustice. According to Azmi, two Muslims were attacked by right-wing activists in Pune while legally transporting buffaloes.

Azmi, speaking at Vidhan Bhavan during the state legislature's budget session, detailed the incident involving residents from Shivajinagar, Mumbai. Despite having valid documents, the individuals were intercepted near the Khed Shivapur toll booth and subjected to assault and abuse, Azmi claimed.

The MLA urged police accountability, emphasizing a previous government resolution asserting that individuals or groups lack the authority to inspect vehicles. He also criticized police procedures after a non-cognisable offence was recorded when the victims returned to Mumbai. Azmi has raised the issue in the Assembly, securing a promise of action from Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

