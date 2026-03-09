Left Menu

Temple Tensions: Viral Photo Sparks Outrage and Assault

A temple priest was assaulted by a mob after a photo showing him allegedly eating non-vegetarian food went viral, causing outrage. Police intervened to rescue the priest, Prashant Giri, from the Bhuteshwar temple. The photo's authenticity remains uncertain, and legal actions are being considered.

Updated: 09-03-2026 22:25 IST
A temple priest was allegedly assaulted by a mob after a photograph, purportedly showing him consuming non-vegetarian food, circulated on social media, causing outrage among local residents, police reported on Monday.

The incident, which took place at the Bhuteshwar temple in Keshavpuram on Sunday night, saw a crowd of 50-60 people gathering to demand an explanation from the priest regarding the viral image. Despite the priest's reluctance to leave the temple, some members of the crowd reportedly entered, forcibly removed him, and began questioning him, according to police statements.

The situation escalated when members of the crowd allegedly assaulted the priest, who attempted to flee but was chased and further attacked. Efforts by nearby shop workers to intervene were unsuccessful until police arrived, following a call to the emergency helpline, and rescued the priest. The photo's origin has not been confirmed, with ongoing investigations and legal actions anticipated for those involved in the assault.

