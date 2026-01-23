Centre Unveils ₹365 Crore Development Push in Tripura to Boost Connectivity, Power and Livelihoods

Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for eight development projects worth ₹365 crore in Tripura, marking Basant Panchami with a major infrastructure and livelihood boost for the State.

The Minister inaugurated five projects valued at ₹270 crore and laid the foundation for three additional projects worth ₹95 crore, aimed at improving road connectivity, power access and economic opportunities, particularly in tribal and remote areas.

Transforming Tripura Through Connectivity and Infrastructure

Addressing the gathering, Shri Scindia said the projects form part of a broader effort to transform Tripura into a connected, competitive and sustainable State, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the North Eastern Region.

He highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s directive to invest 10% of the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of all central ministries in the North East, over ₹6.5 lakh crore has been invested across the eight states in the past decade. This sustained investment, he said, has driven infrastructure development, economic growth and employment generation.

Significant Progress Over the Past Decade

The Minister outlined Tripura’s rapid transformation over the last ten years, noting that:

Broad-gauge railway connectivity has reached Sabroom ;

Road length has expanded from 850 km to over 1,550 km ;

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport has been upgraded to handle 3 million passengers annually ;

The State has become power-surplus, with an installed capacity of around 1,000 MW, supporting households, agriculture and industry.

Key Projects Launched

Major projects inaugurated and launched include:

The Jatanbari–Mandirghat–Tirthamukh Road (14 km) , improving access to villages, markets, schools and healthcare facilities;

The Gandacherra–Raishyabari–Narikel Kunja Road (8 km) , connecting tribal habitations with district headquarters;

PMGSY road projects linking interior and hilly regions;

Solar Micro-Grid Projects under PM-DevINE, providing clean and reliable electricity to remote habitations and strengthening education, healthcare and small enterprises.

Centre–State Coordination Driving Results

Shri Scindia praised Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for his “speed, dedication and strong coordination with the Centre,” saying the synergy between the Union and State governments has accelerated Tripura’s development.

He added that Tripura’s strategic role will expand beyond the North East.

“Tripura should not only be the gateway to the North East, but also a gateway to South-East Asia. Guwahati and Tripura will be strengthened as international connectivity hubs, boosting trade and tourism,” the Minister said.

Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Livelihoods

Concluding his address, Shri Scindia emphasised that the projects are designed to deliver inclusive growth, protect cultural heritage and create sustainable livelihoods.

“Roads will not merely carry vehicles — they will carry ambition. Power will not merely light homes — it will illuminate futures,” he said.

Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure

Following the inauguration, Shri Scindia and Chief Minister Dr. Saha visited two key PM-DevINE healthcare projects in Agartala:

The Agartala Government Dental College Building , aimed at strengthening dental education and public oral healthcare;

The Maternal Child Health (MCH) Wing at AGMC GBP Hospital, focused on improving maternal, neonatal and child healthcare services.

Together with ongoing initiatives in tourism, industrial development and social infrastructure, these projects are expected to strengthen Tripura’s role as a strategic hub in the North East and contribute to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.