Man Poses as Government Officer to Extort Priest in Sikkim
In Sikkim, Madan Chettri was arrested for posing as a government officer to extort Rs 3.5 lakh from a priest. Chettri threatened to implicate the priest in an unnatural death case, causing the victim to go into hiding, attempting suicide twice due to severe distress.
A man in Sikkim has been apprehended for posing as a government officer to extort money from a priest, according to police reports on Friday.
The suspect, identified as Madan Chettri, allegedly impersonated a vigilance officer, threatening to falsely implicate the priest in a death case.
Investigations unveiled that Chettri extorted Rs 3.5 lakh, leading the distressed victim to flee and attempt suicide multiple times.
