Man Poses as Government Officer to Extort Priest in Sikkim

A man in Sikkim has been apprehended for posing as a government officer to extort money from a priest, according to police reports on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Madan Chettri, allegedly impersonated a vigilance officer, threatening to falsely implicate the priest in a death case.

Investigations unveiled that Chettri extorted Rs 3.5 lakh, leading the distressed victim to flee and attempt suicide multiple times.

