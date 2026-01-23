Left Menu

Man Poses as Government Officer to Extort Priest in Sikkim

In Sikkim, Madan Chettri was arrested for posing as a government officer to extort Rs 3.5 lakh from a priest. Chettri threatened to implicate the priest in an unnatural death case, causing the victim to go into hiding, attempting suicide twice due to severe distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:11 IST
A man in Sikkim has been apprehended for posing as a government officer to extort money from a priest, according to police reports on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Madan Chettri, allegedly impersonated a vigilance officer, threatening to falsely implicate the priest in a death case.

Investigations unveiled that Chettri extorted Rs 3.5 lakh, leading the distressed victim to flee and attempt suicide multiple times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

