US Sanctions Target Iranian Oil Fleet Amid Rising Tensions

The United States on Friday intensified its pressure on Iran by sanctioning nine ships and their owners, accused of moving prohibited Iranian oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to global markets. This action is a response to Iran's efforts to curtail internet access and conceal abuses during a crackdown on protests, according to the US Treasury Department.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that these sanctions 'target a crucial element of how Iran finances the repression of its own populace.' The affected vessels, flagged from countries like Palau and Panama, belong to a shadow fleet utilized to skirt international sanctions, notably from Russia and Iran, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control noted.

The sanctions are part of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with an American aircraft carrier group advancing toward the Middle East. President Donald Trump described the naval force as an 'armada,' aiming to curb Iran's government actions. Meanwhile, Iranian protests continue with a rising death toll, prompting further US sanctions against Iranian officials linked to the repression.