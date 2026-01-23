Legal Battle Over Fate of Ethiopian Immigrants

The Trump administration faces legal action as immigrant rights advocates challenge its decision to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of Ethiopian nationals residing in the United States. Filed in a Boston federal court, the lawsuit argues that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unlawfully risks over 5,000 Ethiopians' legal status.

The suit highlights Ethiopia's ongoing humanitarian crisis, claiming DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's decision stems from unconstitutional bias against non-white immigrants. This case marks the latest in a series of legal battles confronting Trump's efforts to curtail deportation protections for migrants from various countries.

Previously, the Biden administration had extended TPS for Ethiopians amid civil conflict in their homeland. However, DHS under Trump contends that conditions in Ethiopia have improved, insisting that TPS is not intended as a path to permanent residency. As war in the Amhara region persists, the lawsuit intends to safeguard Ethiopians from deportation.

