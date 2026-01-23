Varun Chandra: Bridging UK-US Economic Ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strategically appointed his chief business advisor, Varun Chandra, as a new special envoy to the United States, concentrating on vital trade and investment matters. This decision surfaces amid tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial policies and international remarks.

Chandra's role is pivotal, having already orchestrated substantial economic interactions, including $10 billion worth of deals during President Trump's visit to Britain in September. His established rapport with U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has garnered noted endorsements.

Chandra transitions into this role after more than a decade at Hakluyt & Co, reinforcing ties with prominent figures like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The appointment, first revealed by Bloomberg, exemplifies a dedicated push towards nurturing UK-US economic collaboration.