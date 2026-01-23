Tensions Rise as Israel Moves Armistice Line Further into Gaza

Satellite imagery indicates Israel has shifted its 'Yellow Line' further into Gaza neighborhoods, displacing Palestinian residents and demolishing structures, contrary to a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement. The unilateral action has exacerbated tensions in the already volatile region.

In Al-Tuffah, a one-time vibrant district, Israel placed concrete blocks hundreds of meters deeper into Hamas-controlled denizens. The move has forced thousands to seek refuge elsewhere after their homes were destroyed, even as Israel denies altering the demarcation line.

The expansion of this militarized zone has intensified the isolation of Gaza's population, prompting fears of de facto territorial division. Officials report that around 460 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire, with both sides accusing each other of violations.