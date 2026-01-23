Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

The owner of a Swiss bar, which suffered a tragic fire incident on New Year's Day, has been granted bail, according to court authorities. The fire led to 40 fatalities and left more than 100 injured, with several survivors still hospitalized due to severe burns.

Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica are under investigation for negligent homicide. Their lawyers issued a written statement emphasizing their commitment to cooperating with authorities, expressing their continued compassion for the victims affected by the tragedy.

Jacques Moretti had been in custody since January 9. His release terms involve a 200,000 Swiss Franc bail and a requirement to report daily to a police station. Prosecutors have extensively questioned the couple regarding safety measures and renovations at the Le Constellation bar during prolonged hearings.