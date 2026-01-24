Left Menu

British Envoy Varun Chandra Strengthens UK-U.S. Trade Relations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Varun Chandra as special envoy to the U.S. on trade and investment. Chandra will focus on enhancing economic ties between the UK and U.S., amid current geopolitical tensions. He will collaborate with prominent U.S. officials and has already facilitated over $10 billion in deals.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Varun Chandra, formerly his top business adviser, as special envoy to the U.S. on trade and investment. The appointment was confirmed on Friday and underlines Chandra's pivotal role in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Chandra's role will be crucial in advancing UK economic interests in the U.S., especially in light of recent tensions over President Trump's policies. His appointment comes at a time when strengthening trade relationships remains a priority for both nations.

Chandra, who has long-established connections with key U.S. businesses and government officials, has been influential in securing $10 billion in economic deals during Trump's visit to the UK in September. His collaboration with new ambassador Christian Turner is anticipated to further cement UK-U.S. relations.

