From Allies to Adversaries: The US-Danish Rift Over Greenland

Danish veterans express profound sadness and betrayal over the U.S. threats to seize Greenland. This move by President Trump has strained ties between Denmark and the U.S., causing Danish veterans to question their past alliance, which once saw them fight side by side in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:37 IST
  • Denmark

In an era of heightened geopolitical tensions, Danish veterans are grappling with what they view as a profound betrayal by a once steadfast ally, the United States. This rupture comes in light of President Donald Trump's ambitions to seize Greenland from Danish control, a move that has shocked European allies.

For Martin Tamm Andersen, memories of camaraderie and mutual sacrifice in Afghanistan feel tarnished. Danish troops once stood ready to support their American counterparts, with soldiers like Andersen risking their lives in the name of shared democratic values.

Now, as the narrative shifts to potential U.S. territorial expansion, feelings of confusion and betrayal run deep. Veterans like Søren Knudsen, who cherished symbols of U.S.-Danish partnership, have been compelled to hide away their reminders of service. This unfolding tension poses questions about the future of the NATO alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

