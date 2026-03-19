Haddad's Gubernatorial Bid Shakes Up Brazilian Political Landscape

In a significant political maneuver, Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, announced his candidacy for governor of Sao Paulo. This development provides President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a strategic ally in the campaign trail within the country's most populous state.

Haddad's decision follows his indication last year that he would stand down from his ministerial role to support Lula's reelection. Recent polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between Lula and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, increasing the stakes for the upcoming elections.

Haddad's gubernatorial aspirations come amid a challenging political atmosphere, heightened by economic uncertainties such as inflation and rising oil prices. With the current governor, Tarcisio de Freitas, leading in polls, Haddad faces an uphill battle. Despite previous electoral defeats, his campaign remains pivotal for the Workers Party's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)