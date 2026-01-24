Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Suicide Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A tragic suicide blast marred wedding celebrations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, leaving at least five dead and ten injured. The explosion occurred at a peace committee member's residence on Friday night.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed the incident took place during the celebration at Noor Alam Mehsud's residence near Qureshi Morr. The guests reportedly danced when the blast hit, collapsing the room's roof and complicating rescue operations.

Authorities quickly responded, deploying ambulances and fire vehicles to the scene, while the area was secured for investigation. Notably, peace committee leader Waheedullah Mehsud was reported among the deceased. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister condemned the attack, vowing justice for victims.