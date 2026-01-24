Clergy Stand Against ICE: Protests Rock Minnesota Airport

Dozens of clergy members were arrested at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, having participated in protests against President Donald Trump's deployment of immigration officers in Minnesota. These protests were part of a broader 'ICE OUT!' day of action that saw businesses across the state close in solidarity.

Amid tensions and violent confrontations between ICE agents and demonstrators, protesters pressed for legal action against an ICE officer who recently shot Renee Good, a U.S. citizen. The airport protest, backed by the nonprofit Faith in Minnesota, sought to highlight the plight of detained airport and airline workers.

Driven by claims of fraud within the Somali community, President Trump's crackdown has prompted widespread public opposition. Protestors described the federal immigration enforcement as an invasion, and local businesses like Lito's Bakery closed to show support. The response has varied, with large corporations staying silent on the issue.